BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke Shot And Killed In Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot And Killed In Home Invasion

A budding rap star’s life has been cut short. TMZ reports that “Welcome To The Party” rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in the Hollywood Hills during a home invasion. Details are skimpy but the site reports that masked gunmen entered the home around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The home Pop Smoke was in was an Air BNB registered to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, before fleeing on foot.

The 20-year-old rapper was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

This story is still developing….