WELP: Pop Smoke Arrested For Interstate Transportation Of Stolen Rolls Royce, Mother Puts Up House For Bond

Pop Smoke Arrested For Interstate Transportation of Stolen Rolls Royce, Mother Puts Up House For Bond

“Welcome To The Party” rapper Pop Smoke was arrested on Friday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City upon his return from Paris Fashion Week. The rapper was back in town to perform at A$AP Mob’s annual Yams Day event, but he didn’t make it a few steps off the planes before the Federales snatched him up.

Unfortunately for Pop Smoke, he was arrested for perhaps one of the dumbest crimes known to mankind. He was allegedly involved in the interstate transportation of a stolen Rolls Royce Wraith. To make matters even worse, the car was loaned to him from an associate he met in Los Angeles for a video shoot–but he was supposed to return the car the next day. Apparently, he never returned the vehicle, so the owner just reported the car stolen. To make matters worse, he even posted a picture of the car on his Facebook page, according to Complex.

Pop Smoke is listed as being charged with Interstate Transportation of Stolen Motor Vehicle. He’s alleged to have “knowingly and intentionally” transported the vehicle “on or about and between” Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 of last year According to a law enforcement source, a photo of the Rolls Royce was posted on Pop Smoke’s Facebook account. A Law enforcement source also says that Pop Smoke is facing a 10-year max sentence. The rapper has since pleaded not guilty at a Friday hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 3.

The rapper’s bail was set at $250,000 and with nobody else willing to put the money up to help him, his mother had to put up her house for his bond. Hopefully, this is all a misunderstanding as anyone with even minimal knowledge of luxury cars would know they can be tracked anywhere in the world. The stunting is never that serious!