Why?! Wendy Williams Mocks Murder Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee With Petty ‘Price Is Right’ Joke

Wendy Williams Mocks Murder Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee

W H Y?! That’s the question that’s being asked about Wendy Williams’ decision to mock the recent murder of a prominent therapist.

Earlier this week during her “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show Wendy somehow thought it’d be smart to mock the death of Dr. Amie Harwick.

Harwick, a Los Angeles family therapist, recently died in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. The therapist who was previously engaged to “Price is Right” host Drew Carey was found unresponsive at her home below a third-story balcony with injuries “consistent with a fall.” An ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested and booked on murder charges in connection with Harwick’s death.

After regurgitating that info on her show, Wendy nonsensically made a shady joke about the situation referencing Drew Carey’s “Price Is Right” catchphrase.

“She was killed, not by Drew, but by the ex,” she began. “Come on down,” she added before turning her head as though watching someone fall out of a window.

The audience deadpanned and Wendy tried to quickly move on.

(10:20)

The moment has since gone viral on Twitter and people are calling for Wendy to be fired.

I cant believe that myself & countless others are mourning the death of a beautiful, intelligent woman that DEDICATED her life to helping other people, who was just tragically murdered, just for @WendyWilliams to disrespect her family, friends, patients & legacy on national TV 🤬 pic.twitter.com/nHWXlErNAH — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) February 18, 2020

People are also noting Wendy’s recent transgressions noting that she also went on that homophobic rant, blasted Jay and Bey for not standing for the national anthem, said she would “kill Lori Harvey” if she were her daughter and mocked Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate scar.

How YOU really doin’ Wendy???

What do YOU think about Wendy’s petty “Price Is Right” joke???