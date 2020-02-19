BOSSIP Exclusive: Tamar Braxton, Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Lil Mama And More Featured In ‘True To The Game II’ [VIDEO]

True To The Game Sequel On The Way

Kudos to Manny Halley and Teri Woods! Y’all remember a few years back when the classic hood novel was brought to screen with Columbus Short in the lead role of Quadir? Well it looks like we’re getting a sequel very soon. True to the Game II picks up after the first installment of True to the Game following the lives of the characters affected by Quadir’s murder. BOSSIP is exclusively premiering the brand new teaser trailer and we can tell you now that “True To The Game II” features appearances from Tamar Braxton, Vivica A. Fox, Jeremy Meeks, Lil Mama, Faith Evans and more and brings back several stars from the original including Erica Peeples, Andra Fuller and Starletta DuPois.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s a full synopsis of the sequel:

TRUE TO THE GAME II, picks up a year after the first installment of True to the Game. Separating herself from Philly’s dangerous scene while still mourning from the death of Quadir, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in NYC. At a crossroads in her career Gena comes across an opportunity to go to LA , and decides to use the time to find herself. Although Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone with ties to Quadir has hijacked Jerrell’s shipment and Jerrell has hit the streets determined to find out who. Jerrell is determined to get paid by any means necessary and he’ll start with looking more into Gena.

Are you excited for this one?