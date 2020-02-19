In White Folks News: Jenna Dewan Gets Engaged To Her Baby-Daddy-To-Be Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan Engaged To Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is headed to the altar with her baby-daddy-to-be Steve Kazee.

The 39-year-old Step Up actress–who is expecting her first child with Kazee–announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday,. “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” she captioned the photo.

Kazee also posted the same photo to share the exciting news, writing, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Back in September, the actress revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. She and ex-husband Channing Tatum share their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

The couple first went public with their romance in October 2018, but reportedly started dating a few months prior.

Jenna and Tatum finalized their divorce in November.

Congrats to Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee!

