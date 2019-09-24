Congrats! Jenna Dewan Reveals She’s Carrying A Gut Full Of Steve Kazee

- By Bossip Staff
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Expecting First Child Together

After splitting from Channing Tatum in April of last year, Jenna Dewan is expecting a child with her new man. She and Steve Kazee announced the news in a joint statement.

From PEOPLE:

The actress and dancer, 38, and her actor boyfriend, 43, are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE confirms. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively. This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

Speaking of peace….❤️

Jenna and Steve seem to truly be in love. On Valentine’s Day, he shared this note with the world…

Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life. Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love ❤️

You hat me at hello ❤️

“You hat me at hello,” Steve captioned this picture. That cheesy love is the best kind.

Jackson Hole Prom 2019

Definitely one of the cutest couples around. We wish them the best!

