AnitraGunn: Boyfriend Arrested Hours After Body Of Missing College Student Found

Boyfriend Arrested Hours After Body Of Missing College Student Found

The boyfriend of a missing Fort Valley State college student is in police custody, but not in connection with her murder. As previously reported the body of Anitra Gunn was found in Crawford County partially covered as if someone was trying to hide it.

Gunn’s boyfriend Demarcus Little was confirmed as a person of interest in the case and after three interviews was arrested. Police report in a Facebook post that Little, 23, has been charged with criminal damage to property.

“These offenses occurred … inside the city limits of Fort Valley and Anitra Gunn was the victim. In this incident, the windows were smashed at her apartment and tires were slashed on her vehicle. More charges may be forthcoming. The Police Department was assisted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Department and the GBI,” the post said. WSBTV reports that the case is not currently being investigated as a homicide but more charges could be pending.

23yo DeMarcus Little arrested in connection w #AnitraGunn ‘s murder. Sheriff says he slashed her tires & broke her apt windows 2 weeks ago. Her body was found covered w leaves & branches off the side of a Peach County road. pic.twitter.com/pETe110GSc — Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) February 19, 2020

This story is still developing…