Box Office Boomin’: Tika Sumpter Praises Paramount For Fancying Furious Fans Calling For Sonic Redesign [Video]

Tika Sumpter Praises Paramount For Fan Fueled Sonic The Hedgehog Redesign

Sonic The Hedgehog released last weekend and the tickets at the box office are moving at warp speed!

The furry blue flick debuted at over $70 million domestically and upwards of $85 million worldwide according to TMZ.

One of the film’s stars, Tika Sumpter, was seen leaving Craigs in West Hollyweird last night and was asked about how the redesign of the Sonic character aided in the commercial success.

Here’s what she had to say:

