For Your Viewing Pleasure: Sonic The Hedgehog Has A New Trailer Following Spot-On Character Redesign [Video]

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Trailer

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie is coming soon to a theater near you, on Valentine’s Day 2020 to be exact, but today we get a brand new trailer.

If you’ll recall, there was a bit of…consternation after fans of the insanely fast furball watched the first teaser that, let’s just be honest, had Sonic ALL THE WAY f***ed up.

But after a big of social media outrage, the fastest feral creature on the planet was redesigned and has been reborn for a proper movie trailer.

Press play down bottom to check it out.

Thoughts? Hate? Love? Share.