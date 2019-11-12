For Your Viewing Pleasure: Sonic The Hedgehog Has A New Trailer Following Spot-On Character Redesign [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Trailer
Sonic The Hedgehog Movie is coming soon to a theater near you, on Valentine’s Day 2020 to be exact, but today we get a brand new trailer.
If you’ll recall, there was a bit of…consternation after fans of the insanely fast furball watched the first teaser that, let’s just be honest, had Sonic ALL THE WAY f***ed up.
But after a big of social media outrage, the fastest feral creature on the planet was redesigned and has been reborn for a proper movie trailer.
Press play down bottom to check it out.
Thoughts? Hate? Love? Share.
