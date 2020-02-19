Tia Mowry, Cookie Johnson And More Join National Basketball Wives Association For 3rd Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit

NBWA Hosts Third Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit During All Star Weekend

All Star Weekend wasn’t actually ALL about the ballers, The National Basketball Wives Association (NBWA) hosted the 3rd Annual WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. This year’s theme “Unsung Sheroes” featured a host of influential women.

“A sheroe is a woman who truly sees another woman,” President and Director of NBWA, Mia Wright said. “By nature and selfless intent, she identifies ways to support that woman’s journey, in a world that too often is looking to degrade and cut her down. For All-Star Weekend, and in the spirit of our beloved brother Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, we recognize our advantages and are using our platform and gifts to hold up our unsung sheroes. We want to say, we see you, the work you do, and use these events to uplift our unsung sheroes so they can continue to nurture our youth, build strong communities and achieve economic stability for families and women across the world.”

Hosted by ESPN’s Ros Gold-Onwunde, the summit included a panel moderated by Karen Civil with panelists: actress Tia Mowry, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jasmine Jordan, entrepreneur, Elle Leonard, Beyond Meat’s, Beth Moskowitz; two fireside chats, one moderated by ESPN’s Cari Champion with Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx and a second fireside chat with Ros Gold-Onwude and Chief Innovation Officer for the NBA, Amy Brooks.

The summit honored Cheryl Burton, for her extensive work and reporting with integrity on the ground in the city of Chicago. The goal was to spark an ongoing conversation around women in business, dispelling inequality and lack of representation in the C-Suite, as well as provided the tools and resources that can continue to propel women to success.

The NBWA was fundraising for Chicago Public Schools, specifically Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, to launch NBWA’s “Books & Ball” program that includes sponsorship of both Girls & Boys Varsity Basketball teams gear packages, ACT/SAT prep, private tutoring and pre-game team bonding with nutritional meals.

This year’s summit was sponsored by Morgan Stanley, NBA Cares, Beyond Meat, Journelle and Toyota.

Check out more photos from the event below: