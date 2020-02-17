Bring ‘Em Out: Miogs, Kanye & Other Celebs Who Popped Up For The 2020 NBA All-Star Game

All The Celebrities In The Building For The All-Star Game

On Sunday night, the NBA held its annual All-Star game in Chicago, Illinois featuring Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis. Celebrities from music, film, comedy, and any avenue you could imagine showed up to witness the game which turned out to be a lot more intense than anyone expected.

Jennifer Hudson gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant, Common freestyled the player introductions, Chance The Rapper held down the half-time show, and Team LeBron came out as the big winners of the night.

Footage from the game didn’t exactly give a good look at who all was on hand, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

