My HBCU Box: Black Female Entrepreneurs Launch Historically Black Subscription Service (Exclusive)

If you love your HBCU, you might just love My HBCU Box. The one of a kind subscription service is based entirely around historically black colleges and universities and its founders Derreka Shelton and Danielle Simmons take pride in celebrating these melanin-rich institutions.

These Prairie View A&M grads both majored and minored in business respectively and put their brains together to launch the box after rifling through a series of other HBCU based ideas. A light bulb went off when they thought of providing subscription service products for their specific underrepresented HBCU and the rest is history. Now they’ve got a full team consisting of themselves alongside TC their Brand Strategist/Tech Guru and Malik “Juice” Norris their Creative DIrector/Graphic Designer.

Source: My HBCU Box / Derreka the Diva and Dani Simmons

My HBCU Box is different. Instead of overwhelming subscribers with apparel monthly like other subscription services, My HBCU Box blesses your mailbox quarterly with exclusive themed products centered around your specific black school. The results speak for themselves.

“We knew that we weren’t alone, we knew there other HBCU students who were looking for things and couldn’t find them. So we ended up with the perfect niche,” said Danielle about their unique product. “Every quarter you get something,” adds Derreka. “Each box we create they center around themes. Our first box was called the Iconic Box, everything about the box was iconic; the box was all black for black excellence. We highlighted black alums and it was centered around icons. Even the jacket, it has an HBCU iconic patch on the box and it’s all custom. Then we moved on to the box we’re on now which is called HBCU-ish. It’s a fused idea of “A Different World” and “Grown-ish. Every in that box catered to that; hairpins, bow ties for the guys tailored to their HBCUs and of course we have t-shirts.

ALL HBCUs from Alcorn to Xavier are represented with My HBCU Box and the box contains four signature items for just $49.99, a steal considering that items included like the jackets in the Iconic HBCU Box were $99 alone.

The entrepreneurs previously also sold a homecoming box centered around Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” complete with a flask, a phone charger, Dominoes for the tailgate and more.

The ladies also both told BOSSIP that My HBCU Box is an especially important way to pay homage to African-American heritage especially during Black History Month.

“I grew up in a very less than diverse city,” said Derrecka. “So as I child I watched “A Different World” and always said I wanted to go somewhere where they looked like me. So when I had the opportunity to attend Prairie View and really get that experience and have people pour into me, I developed a sense of pride. It was oozing out of me when I graduated. Having a business that promotes not only HBCUs but dispels stereotypes about HBCU grads and a portion of the proceeds go to our scholarship fund, it’s about giving back and pouring into the future as we continue to build our brand. ”

Derreka also added that my HBCU Box is a way of showcasing young HBCU alumna giving back. Danielle agreed noting that their Texas-based alma mater’s legacy of excellence keeps them inspired.

“It’s really important, we’re in our 30s,” Derreka said. “We want people to see it’s cool to give back and showcase and love your HBCU in the world because they’ve done so much for us. “Our motto at Prairie View is Prairie View produces productive people and it’s so true,” added Danielle. We have a vast network not just within Texas but all over the world and I know that’s the case with several other HBCUs.

What do YOU think about My HBCU Box? Will YOU be ordering???



@MyHBCUBox

MyHBCUBox.com