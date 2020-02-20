Nostalgia: Diddy & The Combs Cartel Announce “Making The Band” Audition Dates

Diddy Announces “Making The Band” Audition Dates

While Mase is still waiting for Diddy to respond to his Instagram post about his publishing, Diddy is out here prepping to give some hopeful upcoming artists their big break. Last year, he hopped on social media to ask if he should bring back his iconic show Making The Band, and within minutes, he was bombarded with people pleading for him to bring it back expeditiously.

Unsurprisingly, Diddy wasted no time letting fans know he would get right on it and have it back on MTV as soon as he could. Now, the wait is finally over, and Diddy has officially announced the show is returning. So he, alongside the Combs Cartel (his sons), dropped the first cities and dates people can show up to in order to shoot their shot.

The East coast leg starts next Friday and lasts through March. Check out the full list of stops and dates below along with the official announcement.

February 28th and 29th – Atlanta

March 6th and 7th – Houston

March 13th and 14th – Charlotte

March 21st and 22nd – New York City