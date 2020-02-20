Girl Fight: Rick Ross’ Ex DRAGS Jennifer Williams For Flirting With Him…But Did She REALLY Break Girl Code?

Brit Eady Accuses Jennifer Williams Of Breaking Girl Code

Rick Ross’ ex and Instagram model Brit Eady dragged “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams on IG this week, accusing her of breaking girl code.

Apparently, it all stemmed from an Instagram post. Jennifer Williams thanked the rapper for her special delivery of his Belaire Rosé champagne. In the flick, she was wearing sexy lingerie and a feather duster. Her caption read:

“@jenniferwilliams Rose all day… Thank you @richforever for keeping me stocked with champagne. Who wants to drink with me?”

Rick Ross liked what he saw, and responded flirtatiously:

“@richforever Send me the original pic”

Welp! This exchange sent Brit into a spiral. The model claims to be friends with Jennifer Williams and found her ex being in Jen’s comments breaking girl code. She went IN on Jen, calling her all sorts of names in her Instagram stories. Brit wrote:

“B*tches be at your crib for Christmas with your family then asking your hair Stylist for the same bob hairstyle then go fck on ur ex a month later #aintnogirlcodewoah…I swear THESE TV HOES SURE BE SOME LOW DOWN DIRTY smile in your face, asks for help a** B*TCHES then block u when u call them out…Shoulda let u stay a nappy headed a** b*tch.” “Thirsty a** groupie B*tch…I’d @ her again but @jenniferwilliams blocked me…I mind my business and stay out the way. I stay out the mix. Principles are principles.”

Is she ok?! Hit the flip to see how Jennifer is responding to Brit, who clearly thinks she’s trilfing over this…