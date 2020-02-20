Dust & Blood: Elizabeth Warren Cooks Presidency Purchaser Mike Bloomberg Like A S’More At Democratic Debate [Video]

Elizabeth Warren Attacked Mike Bloomberg’s Character At Democratic Debate

The Democratic debate in Las Vegas last night was lively, to say the least.

Going in, it was well-established that Johnny-come-lately candidate Mike Bloomberg was going to be the target of sniper-like shots from his peers who have been hammering the idea of elitist billionaires buying the election, the economy, and just about everything else.

Elizabeth Warren has started to trail off in the polls recently and last night she made sure that everyone on the stage and everyone watching at home smelled her perfume. She was sliding on fools ALL NIGHT LONG! Peep the video below.

Oh, b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

We’re not sure that this will help Warren win the primary but it definitely established her as a fighter who is more than comfortable attacking the records of her vulnerable opponents. That’s a quality that is absolutely necessary to defeat Donald Trump.