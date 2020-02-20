“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Briana Goes Digging For Dirt On Sam [VIDEO]

Growing Up Hip Hop

Does Sam The Joker Have Another Harley Quinn?

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tonight! But you don’t have to wait — we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure now. After Egypt’s engagement, Briana is still looking for a reason to keep her and Sam apart. Watch the clip below:

Do you think Sam is really all that bad of a guy? Or are his haters just grasping at any little reason not to like him with Egypt?

Here’s more about the episode:

All hell breaks loose when Boogie and Ava confront Dame in a brutal family mediation. JoJo’s wedding derails when his late nights at the studio push Tanice to her breaking point. Briana meets with an inside source and uncovers dirt on Sam.

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “POPPING OFF” – Airs Thursday, February 20th at 9/8C on WeTV

