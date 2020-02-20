Pure Comedy: Will Ferrell Deeply Regrets Eating Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

On this week’s episode of Hot Ones , comedy legend Will Ferrell stops by to take the hot seat with host Sean Evans and the wings of death. Watch as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from beloved movies like Anchorman and Old School, discusses the origins of his famous Harry Caray impersonation on Saturday Night Live, and expresses sincere shock that Seinfeld and Friends fans don’t always get along.

Check out the episode down below to see if Will makes it to the end, or if he finds himself in the Hot Ones Hall Of Shame.