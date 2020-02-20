Florida Homeowner Burns Down Trailer Putting Oreos Package In Microwave
One Guess Where It Happened: Nabisco Nincompoop Put A Package Of Oreos In Microwave And Burned Down Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
Florida Homeowner Burns Down Trailer Putting Oreos In Microwave
There’s stupid, there’s dumb, and there’s this.
The great state of Florida houses some of the biggest idiots that this world has ever seen and recently one of those idiots allowed their love of Oreo cookies to leave them homeless.
Peep the video below from NBC2.
Just throw the whole damn state away. SMH!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.