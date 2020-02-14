Myles Garrett Talks NFL Suspension And Mason Rudolph Calling Him The N-Word
From The Horse’s Mouth: Myles Garrett Says NFL Suspension Was “Blessing In Disguise”, Says Mason Rudolph Called Him “Stupid N-Word” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Myles Garrett Talks NFL Suspension And Mason Rudolph Calling Him The N-Word
Myles Garrett has been cleared to play again in the NFL as his “indefinite” suspension has been lifted by league Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The folks at TMZ caught up with Garrett on his way through LAX and asked him about everything he’s been going through since the infamous incident.
Garrett also recently spoke to ESPN’s Mina Kimes about exactly what happened that fateful night…
What say you?
