BOSSIPBHM Woke Change-Making Couples: LeBron & Savannah James Continue To Uplift Their Community

Savannah And LeBron James Are Wonderfully Woke Longtime Lovers

It’s no secret that NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, are one of the most gorgeous couples on the planet–but they’ve got big hearts, too.

The Akron, Ohio natives met in high school back in 2002. James was a rising superstar in both basketball and football at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, while Savannah Brinson was a cheerleader and softball player from a rival school. One day, he asked the then-16-year-old to a basketball game, she agreed, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Now, they have spent almost half their lives together and have three beautiful children: Bryce Maximus James, Bronny James, and Zhuri James.

But when Bron’s off-the-court and they’re not spending family time together for Taco Tuesday, LeBron and Savannah do more than their fair share of giving back.

In 2017, Savannah launched a “Women Of Our Future” mentorship program for high school girls in her hometown of Akron, Ohio. Working with the United Way of Summit County iC.A.R.E Mentoring program, Women Of Our Future offers young women one-on-one mentoring, academic support, and constant encouragement as they pursue their educations.

That initiative launched by Mrs. James is apart of a much bigger venture, The LeBron James Family Foundation, which invests its time, resources and attention in the kids of Akron. This includes one of LeBron’s most recognizable contributions: The I Promise Program. This foundation serves more than 1,400 students by providing them with the programs, support, and mentors they need for success in school and beyond.

In 2015, James partnered with The University of Akron to guarantee four-year college scholarships to all eligible students who graduate from high school and complete the criteria in the classroom and in the community. Years, later, in 2018, all of the Foundation’s interventions and research-based incentives have been implemented in the new Akron public school, the I PROMISE School.

Beside their own foundation, LeBron and Savannah are huge contributors to other charities, including The Boys and Girls Club of America, Muhammad Ali: A Force For Change, The Children’s Defense Fund, ONEXONE, and After-School All-Stars.

Today, even though the James family has planted their roots in LA while LeBron plays for the Lakers, they continue to focus on helping the youth back in Ohio while also donating to organizations in their new home, like the Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles.