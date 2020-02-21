So Sad: Pop Smoke’s Grieving Family Completely Blindsided By His Murder, Desperate For Clues And Info

Pop Smoke’s Heartbroken Family Desperate To Understand Why He Was Murdered

The murder of Pop Smoke has sent his family into a whirlwind of sadness, confusion, and heartbreaking grief.

According to a TMZ report, the rapper’s family is desperate to understand why anyone would want to do harm to their loved one. From their perspective, nothing makes sense because they didn’t know him to have any enemies. Especially not enemies who would travel from his home in NYC to LA just to do him harm.

Sources say the family has spoken to friends and other witnesses who were at the Hollywood Hills home prior to the home invasion and shooting. They are also pressing the LAPD to allow them to see the security camera footage.

The idea that Pop was killed in a targeted hit just doesn’t add up to them.

We can’t even imagine the pain Pop Smoke’s family and friends are feeling right now while also trying to investigate his untimely death. Prayers up to them in this tragic time.