People Ain’t S#!t: Pop Smoke’s Murder Believed To Be Targeted Hollywood Hills Hit, Not Robbery

Pop Smoke’s Home Invasion Murder Appears To Be Targeted Hit Not A Robbery

The news of Pop Smoke’s murder yesterday morning is still just as shocking and saddening a full 24 hours later.

According to a TMZ report, footage from the security cameras outside the house where Pop was killed support the theory that his murder was targeted and not the result of a robbery.

Witnesses who have seen the video say four men approach the home and sneak around the back at 4:30 in the morning. Three of those men can be seen coming back to the front of the house while one man seemingly enters the back door although there was no camera. The next time you see the fourth man, he walks out the front door of the house.

Multiple shots were fired and each one of them hit Pop Smoke.

It is also noted that none of the men appeared to carry out any items with them on the way out of the house which debunks the robbery theory.

The LAPD has not made any arrests and has no suspects at this time.