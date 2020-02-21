The Breakfast Club: DC Young Fly Talks Daddy Duties, Another ‘Drumline’ Movie & Transforming From Comedy To R&B [Video]

DC Young Fly Talks Being A Father, 50 Cent, Jamie Foxx + More

DC Young Fly is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God. But he’s not the only one in the hot seat he also brought a special guest along with him: his absolutely adorable daughter, Nova.

Throughout the interview, DC talks about transforming from the world of comedy into R&B, what it’s like being a father, 50 Cent, Jamie Foxx, and the possibility of another Drumline movie. Check out the entire conversation for yourself down below: