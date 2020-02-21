In White Folks News: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism Ruining His Marriage, Denies Dating App Rumors [Video]

Ben Affleck Sits Down With Diane Sawyer For An Honest Interview

Even though Ben Affleck continues to have a successful career in Hollywood, behind the scenes, the Oscar-winning actor has struggled in more ways than one.

He sat down for an honest interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer to discuss some of the most painful moments in his life, including his divorce from Jennifer Garner, working on his sobriety, and where he is today in that journey.

After getting sober in 2001, Affleck thought he solved the problem–but that was only the beginning of his troubled history with alcohol.

“I was sober for a couple of years. And then I thought, ‘You know, I wanna just drink like a normal person. And I wanna have wine at dinner. I was able to for about eight years,” he explained. Then, he goes on to explain what started to happen as time went by:

“I started to drink more, and more, and more. And it was really hard for me to accept that that meant that I was an alcoholic,” he said. “I was like, ‘I could just go back. I was fine before. You know, I just need to take a break. I just need to slow down….I started to drink every day. I mean, I’d come home from work and I’d start to drink. And then I’d just sit there and drink till I pass out on the couch.”

In the interview, Ben goes on to talk about how those problems with drinking drifted into his marriage and the lives of his kids. Check out the interview down below to hear for yourself: