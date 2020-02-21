‘You’re Ugly!’ Dawn Richard Says Diddy Damaged Danity Kane To ‘Toughen Them Up’

“You’re not even worth it,” Diddy allegedly told her. “You’re going home.”

Singer Dawn Richard is revealing some shocking news about her time in Diddy’s “Making The Band” group Danity Kane.

The soulful songstress has been solo for years now even after being a part of Puff’s Diddy-Dirty Money. She’s released several solo singles and solo projects including 2015’s BlackHeart and she’s been known to clap back at fans on social media making disparaging comments about her appearance.

Dawn is an open book, so much so that NOLA native recently sat down with New Orleans podcast “Wild Wayne Unchained” to discuss her musical beginnings and time with Diddy who she calls a “genius.”

Still, Dawn admitted that that “genius” did make some disparaging remarks about herself and her DK bandmates that most people would probably find disturbing.

When she was asked about the “craziest thing that happened” that didn’t make it to MTV cameras, Dawn recalled that Diddy was upset that she was contractually signed to a local record label who wouldn’t release her from her contract so much so that he dissed her about it to her face.

“You’re not even worth it,” Diddy allegedly told her. “You’re going home.” “He would literally do it every day,” Dawn recalled. “And I would be so stressed out I lost [weight], I was so skinny and my dad was stressed out. I heard they were calling my dad like ‘How do we get them out of this?’ They were asking Puff for a lot of money to get me out of the contract.”

That wasn’t the worst of it however, Dawn admitted that he tried to “toughen up” Danity Kane with insults about their appearance even flat out calling them “ugly.”

“He would bring us in the room and say, ‘You’re ugly. You gotta fix your face.’ Wild stuff. But he was preparing us for what the industry would be,” she said. “But if we would have done what we did in this time, Puff would have been crucified. Because you can’t talk to women now — like the levels of what he was saying, it was aggressive. It was really aggressive. It was crazy.” “The last time before he picked the band he made me change twelve times,” she added. “I just knew I was going home, the reason why he made me change was going to pick me the whole time but he made me feel like s*** and be stressed out because he wanted to see if I’d be off my game.”

Sound familiar? Remember when he kicked Aubrey O’Day out the group and hurled insults at her about promiscuity and accused her of wanting to “look like a Playboy playmate?” And if you watched the show then you know he was particularly hard on D. Woods about her weight.

Dawn doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Diddy however and she told “Wild Wayne Unchained” that Diddy quietly rooted for her even after the Diddy-Dirty Money split so she’s grateful.

“This is what I appreciate about him. He’s exactly who everyone thinks he is,” she said. “He didn’t change. He was exactly what I thought he would be. He gave me an opportunity and it was up to me to figure out what to do with that. He didn’t owe me anything, nobody really does in this industry. You’ve got to figure that out for yourself. If you’re smart, you’ll make an opportunity happen for yourself.” “Puff, it was not all great, but man did he teach me to have the tools to be ready; lessons, bread crumbs that I will take,” she added. ” If I’m going to take the risk, I’m okay with whatever the outcome because I can create it.”

Isn’t it interesting that several members of Danity Kane have seeming had plastic surgery after allegedly hearing these comments from their boss?

What a coincidence.

What do YOU think about Diddy allegedly calling Danity Kane “ugly”?