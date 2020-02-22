Serena Williams Shares Emotional Message On Instagram About Challenges Of Motherhood

Serena Williams Opens Up About The Challenges Of Motherhood

Bossip Staff

It’s not easy being Super Woman.

Tennis star Serena Williams posted a photo on her Instagram page of herself with no makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian’s 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., who is also sleeping on her shoulder.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” Williams wrote. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match.”

“We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” she continued. “I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme.”

Over 500,00 people liked her post and shared their own personal stories & experiences in the comment section of the post.

 

