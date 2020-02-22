SMH: Michael Bloomberg Is Offering $2500 In Exchange For Praising Him On Social Media

Michael Bloomberg Is Offering $2500 For Fake Praise

As we get closer to Election Day this November, every single day will bring a new twist, turn, and outlandish new action from hopefuls trying to get the Cheeto-In-Chief out of the White House. One candidate who has shown they will spend whoever much money is needed to win this election is Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg has already spent millions of dollars on various types of ads on all the major TV and radio networks, while also trying to seem “cool & hip” with his social media placements. After Elizabeth Warren destroyed him at this week’s debate, many would say the millions he spent thus far was simply paying to have people witness his eventual downfall. However, that hasn’t stopped him from moving forward with his spending to get the young people to see him as the guy to vote for.

Moving forward, his next step seems to be causing quite a bit of controversy, especially from people wondering whether or not it’s even legal. According to Newsweek, Bloomberg is planning to pay hundreds of people $2,500 a month to praise him on their own personal social media profiles via the app, Outvote. Outvote allows anyone to plug in a Democratic campaign and see which of their friends are registered voters in the district and coordinate SMS outreach with the campaign for event invites, social sharing, fundraising, and getting out the vote.

This move comes just weeks after news broke that Bloomgberg’s team spent an average of $1,000,000 a day on social media ads for over two weeks. For now, the money-making opportunity is limited to California, as their Presidential primary election is March 3rd–but this could be nationwide in a few weeks if the campaign is successful.

If there was ever a way to get people on his side in his attempted path to victory, cold hard cash will most certainly work on a lot of folks. If the program expands nationwide, don’t be surprised if you hear from friends and family wanting to tell you how great Bloomberg would be as President.