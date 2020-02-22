How You Doin’? Is Wendy Williams Getting Her Talk Show Couch Cakes Crumbled To Smithereens By THIS Mystery Man?

Wendy Williams Spotted Out & About With A Mystery Man

According to The Blast, Wendy Williams was spotted getting real cozy with an alleged new boo in her life.

Not only did the talk show host shared a few photos of them out on a romantic dinner date, but a video has surfaced of them getting real comfortable inside a music studio later in the night.

Wendy shared a picture of her in the back of a car service saying, “He sent his car for me..dinner in pursuit. Happy Friday!”

Williams then posted a photo on Instagram of a really good looking Italian meal with the caption, “3 meatballs plus good company equals danger! #dinner #friday #fridayvibes.”

Followed by a photo of Williams and the man snuggled up on a couch in the studio.

Its still a mystery if these two are an item or not but it seems like the two could definitely be more than friends. The man was later identified as “Big Will”, a good friend of Wendy’s who is also involved in the jewelry business.