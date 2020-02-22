Get Your Life Together: Adrien Broner Reportedly Arrested During Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury Weigh-In

Adrien Broner Reportedly Arrested During Wilder-Fury Weigh-In

It looks like Adrien Broner has a pretty big target on his back, as he’s always running into some sort of legal trouble.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Las Vegas Metro police officers can be seen detaining the boxer on Friday afternoon. Sources told the outlet that Broner was arrested after he refused to leave the MGM Grand Garden during the weigh in for the upcoming Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fight. The 30-year-old was reportedly banned from the venue back in November, but it’s unclear why that’s the case.

Broner ended up being taken to county jail to be processed, though he’s expected to be released pretty quickly with a misdemeanor trespassing citation.

Since his January 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao, the former world champion has not stepped into the ring. In the meantime, Broner has faced multiple legal issues, including a sexual battery case in which he was ordered to pay the victim more than $800,000. In other instances, Broner was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly choking a Las Vegas waitress in 2016, an aggravated robbery charge for allegedly robbing someone at an Ohio bowling alley that same year, and an arrest in 2017, once he spotted driving in a vehicle riddle with bullet holes.

Following his release, Broner took to Instagram to ask about the moves for the night, not seeming very phased about the situation at all.