Cash Me In Jail: 16-Year-Old Bhad Bhabie Exposes Adrien Broner For Boxing His Way Into Her DM’s

Adrien Broner Gets Called Out For DMing Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie (also known as Danielle Bregoli) is putting a grown man on blast for hopping into her DM’s.

Boxer Adrien Broner is catching some series heat today after Bregoli posted a screenshot of her phone’s homescreen onto instagram, which included a notification from Broner that said, “text me crazy girl.” She posted it along with another slide that played Akon’s “Locked Up,” because she a 16-year-old and he’s 30.

As soon as Bhad Bhabie posted this screenshot to her page, fan immediately jumped over to Broner’s Instagram to bombard his comments with clown emojis and tell him he’s going to jail for trying to mess with minors.

This comes less than a month after the boxing star was ordered to pay more than $700k to his sexual assault victim, which stems from a 2018 incident at a Cleveland nightclub.

Adrien, get your life together.