Message! Dave Delivers An Emotional And Socially-Excoriating Performance Of “Black” At The BRITs 2020 [Video]

People often moronically argue about the perceived “agendas” being pushing in mainstream media these days but U.K. rapper Dave used his moment on the biggest stage to push one that everyone should be able to get behind. Whether you’re a Black Brit or African American, or Black in any other country, you should be able to feel this one.

Dave performed “Black” at the BRITs 2020 recently and we highly suggest you take a moment to watch the performance and also open your mind to the sound of our brothas and sistas overseas who have incredible talent and something to say.

If you can’t respect that…