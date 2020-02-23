Knocked Up Or Nah: People Think THIS Proves Nicki’s Expecting A Kenneth Petty Progeny

Knocked up or nah? That’s the question that’s being asked about a certain Megatron rapper.

The Barbz are currently in a frenzy over a video showing Nicki Minaj being affectionate with her husband. In the video from Nicki’s Instagram, Kenneth Petty is clearly caressing her stomach. Fans also think he’s saying, “On the way to Trinidad, who’s your dad?”

The video is now circulating on Twitter and causing a commotion.

Is Nicki Pregnant or is she trolling?????? pic.twitter.com/YD2qHlgw0q — TMZ Phoenix (@JambaDragon) February 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Pettys have attracted pregnancy rumors, back in September when Nicki said she was retiring fans speculated that it was because she was pregnant.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” wrote Nicki on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1169676721865412608

Prior to that fans speculated that she was announcing her pregnancy with a verse on Chance The Rapper’s“Zanies and Fools.”

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” rapped Nicki on the track. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Nicki really is expecting or if she’s just up to some trolling.

Do YOU think Nicki Minaj is pregnant???