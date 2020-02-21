Here's What Happened When Nicki Minaj Revealed Her Little Sister

Twinsies: Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj Revealed Her Little Sister On Instagram

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

We didn’t see this plot twist coming but apparently Nicki Minaj has a little sister named Ming who she revealed (alongside her father) in an adorable Instagram post that sent the Barbz (and literally everybody else who didn’t know she had a sister) into a TIZZY.

Over the past few months, Nicki has seemingly made an effort to connect with fans on a personal level and prove that she’s not as terrible as “some” say which probably explains this randomly intriguing reveal on social media.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Nicki’s little sister reveal on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.