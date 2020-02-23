Carter Clan Conquers: Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Win An NAACP Image Award For “Brown Skin Girl”

Blue Ivy Wins An NAACP Image Award Alongside Her Mother

As if this family needed any more bragging rights, Blue Ivy Carter is now joining her mom and dad in adopting the “award-winning artist” title.

Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s oldest child ended up winning the NAACP Image Award for “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. The category was Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration and the 8-year-old shared the honor with her mother, Saint JHN, and Wizkid.

Someone who’s always showing off just how proud they are of Blue Ivy is her grandma, Tina Knowles Lawson. Unsurprisingly, she was quick to celebrate this very achievement, posting a photo of her on Instagram and writing, “Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on “Brown Skin Girl” from the Album The Gift. The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you, 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice”