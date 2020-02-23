Carter Clan Conquers: Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Win An NAACP Image Award For “Brown Skin Girl”

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Win An NAACP Image Award For "Brown Skin Girl"
As if this family needed any more bragging rights, Blue Ivy Carter is now joining her mom and dad in adopting the “award-winning artist” title.
Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s oldest child ended up winning the NAACP Image Award for “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. The category was Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration and the 8-year-old shared the honor with her mother, Saint JHN, and Wizkid.
Someone who’s always showing off just how proud they are of Blue Ivy is her grandma, Tina Knowles Lawson. Unsurprisingly, she was quick to celebrate this very achievement, posting a photo of her on Instagram and writing, “Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on “Brown Skin Girl” from the Album The Gift. The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you, 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice”
The Carter family didn’t attend the event, but still, Beyoncé was one of the biggest winners of the night, winning awards for Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) for Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Outstanding Album for Homecoming: The Live Album, Outstanding Song – Traditional for “Spirit,” Outstanding Song – Contemporary for “Before I Let Go,” Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, and Outstanding Female Artist. The win for “Brown Skin Girl” was announced during the NAACP Image Awards dinner, which happened ahead of Saturday’s televised ceremony.
Congrats to Blue on joining her parents in the award club early!
