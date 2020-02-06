Good Sense? Common Is Tired Of Y’all Slandering Jay-Z, Says He’s “For The People When The Lights Ain’t On” [Video]

Common Says Jay-Z Criticism Over Super Bowl National Anthem Is Unfair

Jay-Z will likely never hear the end of his Roc Nation partnership with the NFL. There will forever be those who staunchly contend that Shawn Carter sold Black people out just to put a couple dollars in his pocket.

Jay-Z hasn’t rapped like Common since he sold 5 million copies of Vol. 2, but that doesn’t mean that Common won’t defend Jay-Z against a bad rap.

Common thinks those folks should give the guy a break. The Chicago rapper recently spoke to TMZ about Jay-Z not standing for the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, here’s what he had to say:

What say you? Is Jay-Z’s name still mud in your household?