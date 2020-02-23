Man Of The People: Watch Lil Nas X Crash A Random Wedding At Disney World [Video]

Lil Nas X Crashes A Disney World Wedding

Lil Nas X decided to make his way to the happiest place on earth this weekend, not only making an appearance at Disney World , but he crashed a wedding reception that was going down at the park.

Though not many details about how the idea came about are known, it looks like the “Old Town Road” singer set something up with the bride, because the two of them walked into the reception hall together. As they make their way into the room holding hands, Lil Nas X’s music plays and the wedding guests began to absolutely freak out.

One woman even screams into the camera, “What the f*** is happening right now!?!!”

Whether this was something the singer coordinated beforehand or just a random pop-up for some unassuming fans, there’s no doubt that he made this wedding a night to remember for everyone involved.

Check out the clip down below to see the joy–and the confusion–on everyone’s face as Lil Nas X joins the party.

https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1231386335186997253?s=20