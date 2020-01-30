Pastor Troy Is Getting Dragged For Freaking Out Over Homophobic Mozzarella Sticks And Lil Nas X Freak Out

Pastor Troy Is Getting Destroyed For Homophobia

Pastory Troy is in the news again because it’s 2002. The ATL rapper made news for blasting Lil Nas X and two men he saw at Applebee’s who were *reads notes* eating mozzarella sticks.

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear,” Troy wrote. “They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, ‘F**** Applebee’s’ And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, ‘He Making Money!!’ Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T. #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theycantnomore #BlackOwnedandIndependent #NotMySons #ItAintWorthIt #Taketheroadlesstraveled #Youwillstillgetthere #DSGB #Wontbeonmypagelong”.

We are really tired of these homophobic rappers and their insecurities. X, to his credit, clowned the hell out of him.

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7 — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Twitter had X’s back and went right to BLASTING Troy for his stupidity. Take a look at all the jokes and the slander: