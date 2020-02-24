First Look: Jada Pinkett Smith Drops The Trailer For Snoop Dogg’s ‘Red Table Talk’ [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Drops Trailer For The Next Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith and her partners over at Facebook have created the number one damage control platform for celebrities after they’ve rubbed audiences the wrong way or they’re in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Whenever a celebrity is on the verge of being canceled, we can always count on Red Table Talk to have a “surprise” episode where things get smoothed out.

In the past few months, we’ve seen both Jordyn Woods and T.I. along with his wife Tiny use the platform to sway public opinion on their headline-topping issues. Now, the next contender to sit down at the Red Table is none-other than California’s unofficial spokesperson, Snoop Dogg.

Snoop’s recent comments surrounding Gayle King and her decision to bring up Kobe Bryant’s rape case while interviewing Lisa Leslie have the rapper at the receiving end of a ton of backlash. Even the people who agree with Snoop’s point of view have been critical of how he expressed himself due to his flagrant bashing of a black woman.

This weekend, Jada dropped a trailer for the upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series, and unsurprisingly, it’s already shaping up to be an enlightening episode.

Take a look at the first look for yourself down below, the full episode drops Wednesday.

In the spirit of healing ❤️✨@snoopdogg pic.twitter.com/PwXaqFmFbw — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2020

Are you here for Snoop and other celebs trying to redeem their reputation by visiting Red Table Talk after they find themselves in some controversy?