For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Snoh Aalegra's Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Snoh Aalegra Performs at the 2018 Trillectro Festival in Columbia, MD

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Snoh Aalegra Stops By NPR Music For Her Tiny Desk Concert

Snoh Aalegra is the most recent artist to bring their musical stylings to NPR for a Tiny Desk performance.

For her concert, Aalegra performs renditions of some of her most popular tracks, including, “Love Like That”, “I Want You Around”, “Whoa”, “Fool For You” and “Find Someone Like You.” Check out the video down below to watch the full Tiny Desk Concert for yourself as Snoh’s songs come alive with live instruments and some seriously killer vocals.

