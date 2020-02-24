Here’s How You Can Watch The Livestream Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Celebration Of Life

Watch A Livestream Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Celebration Of Life

- By Bossip Staff

In only a few short hours, thousands of Los Angelenos ready to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant will pack into the Staples Center. Of course, the event is expected to be incredibly emotional for everyone involved.

With only 20,000 seats available in the house that Kobe built, the demand to attend the memorial is unprecedented. According to reports from TMZ, more than 88,000 people applied for tickets in the first 5 hours alone, plus, many of those tickets had already been accounted for by Kobe’s family and friends along with the NBA community.

Because of the size restriction, officials were previously wrestling with the idea of moving the event to the L.A. Coliseum, which seats closer to 80,000 people, but it just had to be the Staples Center, where Kobe played for his entire 20 year basketball career.

Similar to the memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle, the streets surrounding the Staples Center will be closed off for security and traffic control. Law enforcement is urging fans without tickets to stay home and watch the broadcast online, since it will not be broadcast on the screens outside Staples or at LA Live.

For the millions of Kobe and Gianna supporters who won’t be in the building for the emotional ceremony, Tidal will be live-streaming the entire memorial.

The livestream is available here and will begin February 24th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

