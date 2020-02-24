Here’s How You Can Watch The Livestream Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Celebration Of Life

Watch Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Celebration Of Life Live

In only a few short hours, thousands of Los Angelenos ready to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant will pack into the Staples Center. Of course, the event is expected to be incredibly emotional for everyone involved.

With only 20,000 seats available in the house that Kobe built, the demand to attend the memorial is unprecedented. According to reports from TMZ, more than 88,000 people applied for tickets in the first 5 hours alone, plus, many of those tickets had already been accounted for by Kobe’s family and friends along with the NBA community.

Because of the size restriction, officials were previously wrestling with the idea of moving the event to the L.A. Coliseum, which seats closer to 80,000 people, but it just had to be the Staples Center, where Kobe played for his entire 20 year basketball career.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Rk8gHDUq7/