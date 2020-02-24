Here’s How You Can Watch The Livestream Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Celebration Of Life

Watch A Livestream Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Celebration Of Life
In only a few short hours, thousands of Los Angelenos ready to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant will pack into the Staples Center. Of course, the event is expected to be incredibly emotional for everyone involved.
With only 20,000 seats available in the house that Kobe built, the demand to attend the memorial is unprecedented. According to reports from TMZ, more than 88,000 people applied for tickets in the first 5 hours alone, plus, many of those tickets had already been accounted for by Kobe’s family and friends along with the NBA community.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Rk8gHDUq7/
For the millions of Kobe and Gianna supporters who won’t be in the building for the emotional ceremony, Tidal will be live-streaming the entire memorial.
The livestream is available here and will begin February 24th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
