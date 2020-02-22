R.I.P.: Tidal To Livestream Kobe And Gianna Bryant Memorial Celebration

Details regarding the public memorial for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been announced. Tidal, the music streaming platform own by Jay-Z, plans to livestream the service for fans. The Tidal account tweeted the announcement today, confirming that even non-subscribers will be able to view the memorial for the tragically departed father and daughter.

Monday, fans, and friends of the Bryant family will be able to tune into the memorial service. The date (2-24-20) is reflective and of Kobe and Gianna’s respective jersey numbers, with the 20 matching up with how long Bryant was in the NBA and the number of years he was married to his wife.

We’re honored to bring the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant to fans across the globe via livestream. Members, as well as non-members, are welcome to tune in on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.

Kobe and Gianna have already been laid to rest in a private funeral that was for family only.