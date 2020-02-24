Saved By The Bell's Screech Dustin Diamond pleads for role in new reboot
In White Folks News: “Screech” AKA Dustin Diamond Begs ‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast To Hire Him [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
PR for the Saved By The Bell reboot is off to a rocky start as former stars like Lark Voorhies have already expressed disappointment with not being invited to rejoin the OG cast. According to TMZ, you can now add Dustin Diamond to that list.
Screech appeared on TMZ Live to plead his case as to why there is no Saved By The Bell without him.
Peep what he had to say down below.
You agree?
