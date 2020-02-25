Netflix releases new trailer for Paradise PD season 2
Pure Comedy: Netflix Drops Paradise PD Season 2 Trailer And It Is The Epitome Of Ridiculousness [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Netflix has launched some of the most out of pocket animated series that we’ve ever seen, but Paradise PD is whole ‘nother animal.
The streaming service just dropped the season 2 trailer for their ridiculously raunchy cartoon and we are crying laughing in all of our juvenile splendor.
If you’d like to giggle like a high schooler then we highly suggest you press play below.
L M F A O
