Pure Comedy: Netflix Drops Paradise PD Season 2 Trailer And It Is The Epitome Of Ridiculousness [Video]

Netflix has launched some of the most out of pocket animated series that we’ve ever seen, but Paradise PD is whole ‘nother animal.

The streaming service just dropped the season 2 trailer for their ridiculously raunchy cartoon and we are crying laughing in all of our juvenile splendor.

If you’d like to giggle like a high schooler then we highly suggest you press play below.

L M F A O

