Legacy: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Confirms A Documentary Is In The Works With Netflix & Ava DuVernay

A Nipsey Hussle Documentary Is In The Works With Netflix And Ava DuVernay

Netflix has reportedly won a bidding war for a feature-length documentary about Nipsey Hussle produced by Ava DuVernay–but according to the rapper’s family, things aren’t set in stone just yet.

According to reports from Deadline, the figure that secured the deal is rumored to have been in the “high eight figures,” which follows a competition for the rights that was said to be “intense.” Amazon and Apple were also said to have been serious players for nabbing the film before an agreement with Netflix was reached.

This project about Nipsey will be DuVernay’s first return to documentary filmmaking since the mass incarceration doc 13th was released in 2016. Since then, she has directed A Wrinkle in Time, the Emmy-winning series When They See Us, and the soon-to-be-released Cherish the Day. Nipsey’s estate is said to have reached out directly to DuVernay due to their admiration for her past projects.

Work on this movie is reportedly set to begin less than a year after Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles.

Despite these reports of eight figure deals and bidding wars, Nipsey’s family has assured fans that they aren’t being driven by money and they’re still in the negotiation process.

“No final deal has been inked,” the caption reads. “We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava Duvernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest.”