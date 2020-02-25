AnitraGunn Boyfriend Accused Of ‘Knowingly, Intentionally & Willfully’ Murdering Fort Valley State Student

There’s more sad news to report surrounding the case of that missing Georgia college student that ended in tragedy.

The boyfriend accused of killing a Fort Valley State student “knowingly, intentionally and willfully” murdered her, according to an arrest warrant. As previously reported the body of Anitra Gunn was found last week and her boyfriend Demarcus Little was arrested. Police initially reported that Little, 23, was charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing the windows at Anitra’s apartment and slashing the tires on her vehicle.

Now he’s been charged with malice murder and is believed to have strangled Gunn sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Greer Rd. in Crawford County on Valentine’s Day. An autopsy performed by the GBI confirms the manner of her

Little was denied bond at a hearing on Monday.

As the family and friends of Anitra Gunn continue to mourn her death, Fort Valley State held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of her.

A GoFundMe was also launched for funeral costs.

We’re thinking about the family and friends of Anitra Gunn.