Progeny-For-Profit? Future Claims That Baby Mama Eliza Reign Refers To Their 501(C)(3) Seed As “Check Baby”

Mona Scott Young’s lil’ hip-hoperas ain’t got S#!T on Future‘s relationship with his bevy of baby mamas.

In the newest episode of Toxicity & Tykes Nayvadius accuses his newest BM Eliza Reign of referring to their 9-month-old daughter as a “check baby” who’s only purpose is to pilfer profits from his pockets.

According to TMZ, Future has filed legal documents stating that Eliza only got pregnant in order to gain access to his promethazine money. Lawyers have defined that terms as “slang terminology describing a child conceived solely for the purposes of extorting monies from the father of a child in the child support setting.”

The paperwork also states that Eliza’s friend admitted in interviews that she had been researching how much he pays his other BMs to find out how much money she could really get. The rapper also claims that this talkative friend said Eliza had been taking fertility pills to ensure pregnancy.

Let Fewtch tell it, Eliza only needs $450 per month and everything past that is a scam. He’s asking that a Broward judge toss the paternity case in its entirety as he doesn’t accept that he is the father.

Messy, messy, messy.