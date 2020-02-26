Snapback Sorcery: Still Preggo Malika Haqq Makes Appointment To Promptly Knife-Up Postpartum Mommy Body

Malika Haqq is saying “f*ck this mom bod” already, and she doesn’t even have one yet! The pregnant Kardashian-affiliated influencer has shared with her Instagram followers that’s she ready to curate the perfect snapback body and she’s found the best doctor to achieve her goals through surgery.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!”

Very rich of her, right?!

Malika recently celebrated her baby shower, hosted by her best friend Khloe Kardashian which probably means she’s at the tail end of her pregnancy. Here she is, sharing an updated baby bump photo.

Are you excited to see Malika’s “snapped back” surgery body after she pops out her OT Genesis seed?