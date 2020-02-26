Self-Defense: Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About “Lying To Police” Charges Against Him, “It’s Fight Or Die”

Jussie Smollett is back in the news after the folks at DailyMail caught up with him moving through LAX.

The 37-year-old actor was recently charged with lying to the shady Chicago police in regard to his alleged hate crime hoax during a polar vortex last year.

Here’s what Jussie had to say alongside his lawyer Tina Glandian:

‘It is definitely frustrating but you just gotta, it’s fight or die at this point, right. I don’t claim to be innocent, I am innocent.’

He went on:

‘The truth is the best defense. The truth which they know nothing about.’

You can peep the video of the entire exchange below.

Whatever happened that night, Jussie is sticking to his script. At this point, the only question is what will happen on the season finale…?