Kardashian Katch Fade: Does Kimmy Kakes Put Paws On Kourtney In The New Season Of ‘KUWTK’?

Buttons have been pushed! This week E! released the new promo clip for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and it looks like Kourtney is still the family villain. Besides a verbal spat with Khloé, things get physical between Kourt and Kim. Is that a closed fist we see Kanye’s wife swinging? Check out the clip below:

The show has moved to new night — Season 18 officially launches on Thursday March 26. We couldn’t help but notice Kylie isn’t in the promo AT ALL, but the information for the clip definitely mentions her:

New season. New Night. Same Kardashians. Keep up with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kylie, Kendall and Scott when “KUWTK” returns March 26 on E!

Do you think Kylie “kooled off” on her KUTWK appearances this season? We thought Kourtney was falling back from the show but it seems like she is more active than ever — and still irritating af to her sisters. After 17 seasons are you still keeping up? Or is it time to kall it kwits?!