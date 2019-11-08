I’m Good, Luvs, Enjoy: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s Falling Back From The Khaos That Is #KUWTK [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Announces Plans To Take Break From KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian has seen, heard, and participated in enough f***ery for ten lifetimes and she’s tired.

The eldest Kardashian sister tells Entertainment Tonight that she plans to spend more time raising her children than raising her voice at her bratty siblings. She didn’t exactly say that last part but still…

Peep what she had to see in the video clip below.

End of an era?